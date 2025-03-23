Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

