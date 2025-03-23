Intech Investment Management LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after acquiring an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 245,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $536,003.17. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

