Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $980,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,861,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Ball by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Ball by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 587,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 4.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.30.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

