iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $566.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $593.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

