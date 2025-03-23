iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Mosley Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

