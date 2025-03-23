iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Increased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after buying an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $262.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.92 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

