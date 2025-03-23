Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.61. 416,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 684,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

IE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $842.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin bought 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. This trade represents a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jordan Neeser bought 20,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $434,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

