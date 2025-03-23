Joseph(Joe) Powell Buys 20,000 Shares of Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Stock

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph(Joe) Powell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.26 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,100.00 ($15,786.16).

Infomedia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $537.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Infomedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 9th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 23rd. Infomedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

Further Reading

