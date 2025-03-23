Julian Chick Acquires 434,780 Shares of Renerve Ltd (ASX:RNV) Stock

Renerve Ltd (ASX:RNV – Get Free Report) insider Julian Chick acquired 434,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.70 ($31,446.35).

Julian Chick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Julian Chick bought 62,500 shares of Renerve stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,603.77).

Renerve Stock Performance

