Junkoo Kim Buys 11,372 Shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Junkoo Kim acquired 11,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $99,277.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,354,628.76. This represents a 2.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEBTOON Entertainment Price Performance

WBTN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WBTN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 208,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

