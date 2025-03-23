Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.26 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 99.70 ($1.29). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.29), with a volume of 406,380 shares.

Learning Technologies Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The firm has a market cap of £789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.29.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. The company operates in two segments, Content & Services and Software & Platforms. Its software and platforms include Gomo, a cloud-based HTML5 e-learning authoring distribution and video platform; Rustici Software, which offers software and expertise to help companies create, distribute, manage, and play e-learning-compliant content; PeopleFluent, an integrated talent management and learning solution; and Affirmity that provides a portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions.

