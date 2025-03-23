Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.13 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,388,000 after buying an additional 284,623 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares in the company, valued at $30,356,768.40. This trade represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

