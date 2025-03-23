McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$3.32. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 83,310 shares trading hands.

McCoy Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$89.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCoy Global news, Director Katherine Lynne Demuth purchased 12,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.24 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.99. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc is a provider of equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the global energy industry. It is engaged in the design, production and distribution of capital equipment to support tubular running operations, enhance wellbore integrity and to support capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services such as technical support, consumables and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.