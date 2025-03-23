Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $260.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day moving average is $268.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

