Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires Shares of 526 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $380.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.35. The company has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.