Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $198,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.45. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $254.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.