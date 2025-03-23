Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $96,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

