Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Mitsubishi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

