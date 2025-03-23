Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Mitsubishi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSBHY
Mitsubishi Price Performance
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.