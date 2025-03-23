Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $578,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $387.26 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.50 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

