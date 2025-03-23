Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 3,496 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.05% of Evergreen worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quarry LP bought a new position in Evergreen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of Evergreen stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. Evergreen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.