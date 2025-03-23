Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 9,195 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.25 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. The trade was a 0.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

