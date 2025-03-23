Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 14,700 Shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.08% of DT Cloud Acquisition worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYCQ. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in DT Cloud Acquisition by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,332,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Price Performance

DYCQ stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

