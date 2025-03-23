Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 6,690 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.22 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.67.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

