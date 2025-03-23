Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $8,130,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 146,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.09 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

