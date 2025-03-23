Mosley Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mosley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,335,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after buying an additional 141,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

