Mosley Wealth Management Purchases 1,000 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

