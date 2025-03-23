Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.54. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.
Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.
