Plancorp LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho upgraded Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Macerich Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MAC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. The trade was a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

