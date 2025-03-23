Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,433,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 221,024 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.76.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,756,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,637,000 after purchasing an additional 901,584 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 787.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 660,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,120,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.