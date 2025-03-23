Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.80. 202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Prio Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.15.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

