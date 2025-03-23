Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Research – March 22nd

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Air Products and Chemicals, CF Industries, Cummins, and STERIS are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution, or application of hydrogen as a key energy source. These stocks include businesses developing hydrogen fuel cells, infrastructure for hydrogen delivery, and innovative technologies aimed at integrating hydrogen into a sustainable energy ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,745. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.58.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $458.33. 4,967,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.49. Linde has a 1-year low of $410.69 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,923,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. BP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $291.35. 2,875,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.22. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $227.53 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. 7,513,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,243. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,281. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a 200 day moving average of $347.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins has a 1-year low of $261.51 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

STE traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.34. 1,348,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.12. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.92. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

