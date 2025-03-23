Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Acquires $103,200.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CEO John F. Barry bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,509,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,792,711.90. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.47%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -270.00%.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

