Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 4.8% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $10,071,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $827.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $984.34.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. This represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

