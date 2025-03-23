RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Napatree Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $6,404,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. AXQ Capital LP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Umpqua Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $132.35 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $135.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.