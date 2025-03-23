Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CLOU stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

