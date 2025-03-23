Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $71.57 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

