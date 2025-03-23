Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 285.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 94.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $324.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.55 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,872.25. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,608. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.