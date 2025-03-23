Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 236,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $967.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Sunday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

