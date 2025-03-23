Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $789,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 3.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

