Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,406.08. This represents a 25.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $274,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,062.84. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,540. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TFSL opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.57%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

