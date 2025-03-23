Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Chairman David D. Smith Buys 4,616 Shares

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith acquired 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $75,887.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 972,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,983,050.20. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sinclair Stock Up 1.2 %

SBGI stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sinclair

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Recommended Stories

