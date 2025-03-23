Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 32.10 ($0.41). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.41), with a volume of 183,111 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £40.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.20.

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 119,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £26,361.28 ($34,036.51). Insiders have sold 856,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,202 over the last three months. 52.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

