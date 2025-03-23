Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,031 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Stellantis by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

