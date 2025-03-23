Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 23,084 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,084 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.46.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

