Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $1.43 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,962,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,109,000 after purchasing an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $13,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $393.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

