Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,905,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,484,893,000 after purchasing an additional 165,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,715,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,594,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $371.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

