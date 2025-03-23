Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.60 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.51), with a volume of 3067686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.51).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.97) to GBX 150 ($1.94) in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Synthomer Price Performance
Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. Synthomer had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. Analysts anticipate that Synthomer plc will post 12.962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.
