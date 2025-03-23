TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 207.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $51,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

