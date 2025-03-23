Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

TEM stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

