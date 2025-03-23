Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.18.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TEM. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tempus AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Tempus AI Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $603,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,782.58. The trade was a 7.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,598,969 shares of company stock worth $317,194,162.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
