Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $41,303,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $31,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 57 shares of company stock worth $75,675. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 7.0 %

TPL opened at $1,275.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $555.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,350.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,223.39.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

